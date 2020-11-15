Dua Lipa Will Soon Be A Playable Character In FIFA 21

News November 15, 2020 11:30 AM By James Rettig

Dua Lipa will be a playable character in FIFA 21. The latest installment of the game, which was released last month, is getting a new update soon that brings some celebrity faces to the field, including David Beckham, DJ Snake, and Future Nostalgia creator Dua Lipa. The pop star’s likeness was revealed in a datamine of the game’s latest update and, while she’s not unlocked just yet, soon enough you will be able to make her play football/soccer to your heart’s content. Here’s some video of her in action:

A track from Dua Lipa’s Club Future Nostalgia remix album — the Blessed Madonna’s remix of “Love Is Religion” — is featured on the FIFA 21 soundtrack.

