Lost Horizons – “One For Regret” (Feat. Porridge Radio)

A few years ago, the former Cocteau Twin/Bella Union head Simon Raymonde started a new project with Dif Juz’s Richie Thomas. It was named Lost Horizons, and it featured a whole bunch of collaborators. Last month, they announced a new collection called In Quiet Moments. So far, we’ve heard the single “Cordelia,” featuring John Grant. Today, they’re back with another.

Lost Horizons’ latest is a great bit of synergy. Bella Union is based in Brighton, the seaside English town with a vibrant music scene. And Porridge Radio is not just a rising young name from the same town, but one of the more ascendant rock bands of their moment — just last week we named them one of the Best New Bands of the year, and in the wake of their excellent sophomore album Every Bad, we’ve recently heard from them in the form of the standalone single “7 Seconds” and their cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Who By Fire.” Split into two parts, In Quiet Moments features a whole lot of guest vocalists: But Raymonde and Thomas’ team-up with Porridge Radio is certainly one of the most exciting and timely.

“The process of collaborating on ‘One For Regret’ was really fun for me,” Porridge Radio vocalist Dana Margolin said in a statement. “Simon sent me an instrumental to write lyrics and vocal melodies for, which isn’t a way I’ve written in the past and helped me think about songwriting in new ways. It was really cool to be a part of this, and I’m excited to share this song.”

Raymonde added: “I was clearing out my cupboards earlier this year and found the old drum machine and pedals I used in some of my early Cocteau Twins days and dusted them down and started messing about with them. The sonics that came out of my improvisation felt like they represented both elements of my past and my future. I’d wanted to work with Dana since I heard Porridge Radio a few years ago and we met at the Great Escape here in Brighton and I thought she might like the vibe of this piece. Once Richie added real drums to it, it felt dark and exciting and Dana really got inside the skin of it all and captured those feelings I had with her intensity and words.”

Check it out below.

The first part of In Quiet Moments is out 12/4, the second part is out 2/26. Pre-order via Bella Union here.