Lande Hekt – “Undone”

Muncie Girls leader Lande Hekt is releasing her first solo album, Going To Hell, at the beginning of next year. She’s shared “Whiskey” and “80 Days Of Rain” so far and today she’s back with another one, “Undone,” which in her words is “about feeling sorry for yourself when you break up with someone that you weren’t even going out with.” It starts off percolating in a conversation about indecisive desires before driving into a raging hook: “I want to stop being miserable/ I think I used to be fun/ I want to put myself back together/ Because I’ve come undone.” Check it out below.

Going To Hell is out 1/22 via Get Better Records. Pre-order it here.