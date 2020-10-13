Lande Hekt – “80 Days Of Rain”

At the beginning of next year, Muncie Girls leader Lande Hekt is releasing her debut solo album, Going To Hell. We’ve heard “Whiskey” from it already and today she’s sharing another track, “80 Days Of Rain,” a chiming track about a constant downpour that keeps you down. Its chorus is especially gripping, Hekt’s muffled voice singing: “Is this another string of bad luck?/ Is this just another week where we don’t fuck?/ This is where I think I go insane/ I can’t do this again/ 80 days of rain, 80 days of rain.”

Hekt says the track “is about moving away and missing someone, and how that person taught me to get angry about climate change,” continuing:

’80 days of Rain’ is weirdly a reference to that tv programme Years and Years, where climate change was so out of control that the UK had 80 days of rain in a row. I realised that the effects of climate change will hurt animals and wildlife first and how sad that is.

Listen below.

Going To Hell is out 1/22 via Get Better Records. Pre-order it here.