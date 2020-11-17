Routine – “Calm And Collected”

New Music November 17, 2020 3:49 PM By James Rettig

New Music November 17, 2020 3:49 PM By James Rettig

Routine are a new band made up of Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Chastity Belt’s Annie Truscott. They announced their debut EP together, And Other Things, last month with “Cady Road” and now they’re back with another single, “Calm And Collected.” It’s a downcast strum about watching your partner sleep and imagining them as completely opposite from yourself: “So calm and collected/ So sure and silent/ Growing anxious in your shadow, hours passing by/ Overthinking everything my whole life.”

The music video for the track was directed by Eleanor Petry and shot in Joshua Tree, where the EP was recorded during lockdown. “We have both been wanting to collaborate with our good friend Eleanor for a while and the timing just lined up perfectly,” Truscott and Duterte said in a statement. “Eleanor makes the most beautiful videos and we wanted something kind of dreamy and organic. When we scheduled the shoot in Joshua Tree, we didn’t realize that there would be a full moon. That definitely added a magical element to a project that already felt so special.”

Watch and listen below.

And Other Things is out 11/20 on Friends Of/Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.

