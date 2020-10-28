Jay Som & Chastity Belt’s Annie Truscott Team Up As Routine: Hear “Cady Road”

I’m sensing a pattern here. A routine, even. Jay Som, aka Bay Area indie-pop singer-songwriter Melina Duterte, filled up the space between her 2017 breakout Everybody Works and last year’s Anak Ko by releasing an EP with her friend Justus Proffit. Now, as we await news of her Anak Ko follow-up, she’s launching a new collaborative band.

Routine matches Duterte with Annie Truscott of Seattle indie rockers Chastity Belt. Duterte acts mostly as a producer in this band; in a press release, she writes, “In Annie’s songs I hear a yearning for something just out of reach, something unachievable. She’s such a great singer, so it felt good to just layer instruments to make her vision for it feel fully fleshed out.”

Routine’s debut EP And Other Things is out next month, preceded today by “Cady Road,” the opening track and lead single. It’s an easygoing and dreamy pop-rock lope with emotional violin melodies out of a country song. It’s about accepting the uncertainty of the moment: “Relax, it’s fine,” Truscott sings. “You don’t have to know this time.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cady Road”

02 “Numb Enough”

03 “Song 5″

04 “And Other Things”

05 “Calm and Collected”

And Other Things is out 11/20 on Friends Of/Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.