Cloud Nothings – “The Spirit Of”

A few months ago, the great indie rock bashers Cloud Nothings released The Black Hole Understands, a whole album that frontman Dylan Baldi and drummer Jayson Gerycz recorded together during quarantine. Early next year, Cloud Nothings will follow that album up with the full-band album The Shadow I Remember. We’ve already posted first single “Am I Something,” and now the band has also shared a new ripper called “The Spirit Of.”

Cloud Nothings recorded The Shadow I Remember with the great Steve Albini, at Albini’s Electrical Audio studios in Chicago. Albini also recorded 2012’s Attack On Memory, the album that really made Cloud Nothings into something, so that’s good news. And “The Spirit Of” really sounds like something that Steve Albini recorded.

As it starts out, “The Spirit Of” plays as fast, boppy power-pop. But as it progresses, the song gets noisier and more unhinged, to the point where it feels like it’s falling apart by the end of its two-and-a-half-minute runtime. This is some excellently deranged ’90s-style underground rock, and Albini is a patron saint of that stuff. Check out the song below.

The Shadow I Remember is out 2/26 on Carpark. Pre-order it here.