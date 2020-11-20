James Blake – “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” (Roberta Flack Cover)

James Blake has released a studio version of his cover of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” most famously sung by Roberta Flack. Blake sang the song earlier this year during a livestream series where he covered a lot of different songs. A couple months ago, he also shared an official version of his cover of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed,” which he has been performing since 2017. James Blake covers album incoming?! He put out a new EP, Before, just last month. Check out his version of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” below.