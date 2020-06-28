Watch James Blake Cover Nirvana’s “Come As You Are”

James Blake is well-equipped for the art of the quarantine livestream with his simple boy-and-his-piano setup, and he’s been popping up over the last few months to deliver quite a few performances. He’s been covering a lot of different songs during these performances. So far, he’s done Radiohead, Ray Charles and Roberta Flack, Stevie Wonder, and Joni Mitchell.

Yesterday, Blake did a “piano improv concert” with donations going to The Loveland Foundation and he broke out a new cover of Nirvana’s Nevermind single “Come As You Are,” which was requested by one of his fans.

Watch below.