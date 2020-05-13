During quarantine, James Blake has been keeping himself plenty busy. He’s released his “You’re Too Precious” single. He’s shown up on Kehlani’s “Grieving.” He’s been knocking out livestream covers — Radiohead, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles and Roberta Flack. He’s apparently working on a new record. And now he’s been a late-night guest, too.

Last night, Blake showed up on television with another British James. James Corden had Blake on his recorded-remotely version of the Late Late Show for an interview and a performance. In the interview, Blake said that he’s handling quarantine badly and that he’s working on new music. He also says that he would’ve liked to perform “You’re Too Precious” on the show, but “without the drums, it sounds heinous.” So instead, Blake returned to a song that he first covered a long time ago.

Way back in 2011, when this website still referred to James Blake as “dubstep,” Blake released his version of Joni Mitchell’s 1971 classic “A Case Of You.” On last night’s Corden, Blake did the song as a solo-piano elegy, and he sounded lovely. Watch the interview and the performance below.

“You’re Too Precious” is out now.