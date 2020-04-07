Watch James Blake Cover Ray Charles And Roberta Flack In Latest Quarantine Livestream

James Blake returned to Instagram Live yesterday for another livestreamed concert from home in Los Angeles. The session has now been archived on Blake’s YouTube page, and just like last time, it includes the debut of some noteworthy covers.

This latest Blake webcast was bookended by readings of classic soul ballads that both hit #1 in the US. It began with Blake’s cover of “Georgia On My Mind,” most associated with Peach State native son Ray Charles, whose recording topped the Hot 100 in 1960. It ended with a run through “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” an old folk song Roberta Flack transformed into an elegant orchestral sprawl in 1969 — it didn’t hit #1 until three years later when Clint Eastwood included it in his directorial debut, Play Misty For Me.

Seated at his piano, Blake also performed “Forward,” his Beyoncé collaboration from Lemonade. He covered Joy Division’s “Atmosphere,” which he’s done before, and merged it into his great Chance The Rapper duet “Life Round Here.” And he played a new song called “Say What You Will” that’s been part of his live sets lately. All in all, an eventful set for just nine songs!

Watch Blake’s performance below.

“How you guys holding up? Hair’s growing. By the end of this I’m gonna look like I’m in KISS.”