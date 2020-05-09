Watch James Blake Cover Stevie Wonder’s “Never Dreamed You’d Leave In Summer”

Like many musicians, James Blake has been livestreaming little concerts from his home throughout quarantine, and he’s been taking the opportunity to break out new covers of artists like Radiohead and Ray Charles. Now he’s taking requests from fans on Twitter, and the first to be selected is Stevie Wonder’s “Never Dreamed You’d Leave In Summer.” Watch his rendition below.

Hey, here’s an idea,

request songs/covers here and I will learn and put out one per week and dedicate it to the person who suggested it X pic.twitter.com/r6sifAHWYa — James Blake (@jamesblake) April 27, 2020