James Blake – “You’re Too Precious”

James Blake is a little over a year removed from the release of his last album, Assume Form. He’s kept busy since then, both with some weird tabloid fodder about bees and in a music sense. Since quarantine’s started, Blake has taken to Instagram to do a handful of livestreams. He covered Radiohead in one of them and Ray Charles and Roberta Flack in another.

During his most recent one, he announced that he would be releasing a new single called “You’re Too Precious.” He first talked about the track in an interview back in October of last year, saying that it was about “wanting to take a little bit of someone’s load and just loving that person.” It’s his first new song since Assume Form. Listen to it below.