Early next year, Foo Fighters will return with their new album Medicine At Midnight. The band recorded the LP before the pandemic, and they planned to release it in conjunction with a massive 25th-anniversary tour. That didn’t happen, but now the band is doing everything in their power to promote the new LP. Earlier this month, for instance, Foo Fighters played the post-election episode of Saturday Night Live. And last night, frontman Dave Grohl was a guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Also, the band put in a theatrical performance of their new single “Shame Shame.”

Talking to Stephen Colbert, Grohl told the story about how the pandemic had wrecked all the band’s plans, and he also discussed his recent viral drum battle with the 10-year-old British girl Nandi Bushell. Grohl discussed how freaked out he was to realize that he was losing, and he ultimately conceded defeat.

For their performance, Foo Fighters played the kind of dramatic, big-budget production that only a truly big band can really do during quarantine. They played in what was either an outdoor space or a huge soundstage. They had dramatic lighting, expert camerawork, and backup singers all helping out, and the end result wasn’t too different from a fully produced music video. Watch the interview and the performance below.

Medicine At Midnight is out 2/5 on Roswell/RCA.