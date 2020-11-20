The Massachusetts trio Fuming Mouth have a truly nasty sound, one that pulls in only the grimiest and ugliest elements of hardcore and death metal. Their level of brutality is almost mystical. Last week, the band announced that they’d signed with ancestral metal label Nuclear Blast and that they’d recorded a new EP called Beyond The Tomb; we posted the early ripper “Master Of Extremity.” Today, the EP has landed, and it will fuck you up.

Fuming Mouth recorded Beyond The Tomb with Converge’s Kurt Ballou, the same guy who recorded their flesh-ripping debut album The Grand Descent. Since then, Fuming Mouth have moved up in the world, but they’ve done nothing to make their sound more approachable. If anything, the three songs on Beyond The Tomb are more ferocious than anything the band did in the past. This record is 12 minutes of roiling violence, and you can hear it below.

Beyond The Tomb is out now on Nuclear Blast.