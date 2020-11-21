Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – “Make Worry For Me”

New Music November 21, 2020 11:38 AM By Peter Helman

Back in March, Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Matt Sweeney shared a new song together, “You’ll Get Eaten, Too,” and announced that a new Superwolf album was “fully rendered, awesome and now awaiting the new world order to be sorted.” We’re still waiting for that new world order, but Matt Sweeney showed up on one of Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Bill Callahan’s team-ups last month, and now they’ve shared another track together. Listen to “Make Worry For Me,” which features single artwork from Harmony Korine, below.

