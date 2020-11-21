Tegan And Sara were thrilled when Kelly Clarkson sang a cover of their song “Closer” on her NBC daytime talk show last month. “DAMN it’s cool to hear someone with a next-level-kick-ass-for-real-legit singing voice absolutely SLAYING one of our songs,” they wrote on Instagram. “Thanks @kellyclarkson for a huge jolt of joy on this meh Thursday. Such big fans so this is pretty surreal. Watch The Kelly Clarkson Show people.” And yesterday, they went on The Kelly Clarkson Show themselves to play “Make You Mine This Season,” their new Christmas song from Clea Duvall’s queer rom-com Happiest Season, in their first performance of the COVID era. Watch below.

Catch us performing our FIRST EVER Christmas song, 'Make You Mine This Season' from the @HappiestSeason Soundtrack on @kellyclarksontv today! AHHHHH!!! This is our first Covid performance which is exciting but also a new furry friend of mine makes an appearance. Hint 🐶 pic.twitter.com/zNXl0Ucvrt — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) November 20, 2020