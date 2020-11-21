Watch Tegan & Sara Play Their Christmas Song On The Kelly Clarkson Show
Tegan And Sara were thrilled when Kelly Clarkson sang a cover of their song “Closer” on her NBC daytime talk show last month. “DAMN it’s cool to hear someone with a next-level-kick-ass-for-real-legit singing voice absolutely SLAYING one of our songs,” they wrote on Instagram. “Thanks @kellyclarkson for a huge jolt of joy on this meh Thursday. Such big fans so this is pretty surreal. Watch The Kelly Clarkson Show people.” And yesterday, they went on The Kelly Clarkson Show themselves to play “Make You Mine This Season,” their new Christmas song from Clea Duvall’s queer rom-com Happiest Season, in their first performance of the COVID era. Watch below.