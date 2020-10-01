Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Tegan And Sara

Last year, Kelly Clarkson began hosting her own NBC daytime talk show called The Kelly Clarkson Show. Last week, she had Vin Diesel on to play his new tropical house single while her virtual audience danced along awkwardly. Sometimes she performs on her show. And last night, she busted out a cover of Tegan And Sara’s “Closer.”

Tegan And Sara were big fans of the performance. “DAMN it’s cool to hear someone with a next-level-kick-ass-for-real-legit singing voice absolutely SLAYING one of our songs,” they wrote on Instagram. “Thanks @kellyclarkson for a huge jolt of joy on this meh Thursday. Such big fans so this is pretty surreal. Watch The Kelly Clarkson Show people.” Do that below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFzqLJTnfm2/