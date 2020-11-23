Arlo Parks – “Caroline”

New Music November 23, 2020 2:32 PM By Peter Helman

Young London artist Arlo Parks is releasing her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams at the end of January. Last month, she shared the song “Green Eyes” featuring Clairo, who alongside Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, and Florence Welch is one of the many famous people big-upping her. Today Arlo Parks is sharing another new song, except this one is all her.

“’Caroline’ is an exercise in people watching and seeing situations unfold without context,” Parks explains in a statement. “It’s an exploration of how something once full of healthy passion can dissolve in an instant.” The beguiling track premiered as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1 today, and you can listen to it below.

Collapsed In Sunbeams is out 1/29 on Transgressive. Pre-order it here.

