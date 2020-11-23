The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” has set a new record for most weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. With this week’s chart, “Blinding Lights” has now spent 40 weeks somewhere in the Top 10, a time that has included 4 non-consecutive weeks in the #1 spot. Right now, it sits at #7.

“Blinding Lights” broke a record that was set just seven months ago when Post Malone’s “Circles” spent its 34th straight week in the Top 10 and managed to hang in there for five more weeks following that. Before that, there was a tie at the 33-week mark between Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You,” Maroon 5 and Cardi B’s “Girls Like You,” and another Post Malone track, “Sunflower.”

It’s no coincidence that all of those songs came out over the last couple years. Nowadays, songs that have both a radio presence and continue to pull numbers on streaming services have lingered in the charts for much longer. So go the charts in 2020!

A couple months back, the Weeknd also broke the record for the most weeks in the Top 5 at 28 weeks.

The Weeknd performed at the American Music Awards last night and he’s set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show next year.