Phoebe Bridgers & Maggie Rogers Land First Hot 100 Appearance With Goo Goo Dolls Cover

Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers have both landed their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to their cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris.” The cover, which was only available on Bandcamp on 11/13 for 24 hours, racked up 38,000 Billboard-eligible paid downloads in that time, making it both the best-selling song of the week and earning it the #57 spot on the Hot 100, as Billboard reports. The song also debuted at #5 on the Hot Alternative Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts.

Goo Goo Dolls’ original version of “Iris” peaked at #9 on the Hot 100 in 1998. “Iris” also reigned in the top spot of Billboard‘s Radio Songs chart for 18 weeks after it was released, a record that was only broken this year after the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” crowned that chart for 26 weeks.

Despite Bridgers and Rogers having never had a Hot 100 hit until now, both of them have appeared on other Billboard charts. Bridgers’ sophomore album Punisher debuted at #2 on the Alternative Albums chart when it was released in July and she’s hit similar charts as part of Boygenius and Better Oblivion Community Center. Rogers’ debut album Heard It In A Past Life made it to #2 on the Billboard 200 and she’s had two chart-toppers on the Adult Alternative Songs radio airplay chart.

Bridgers and Rogers’ Goo Goo Dolls cover was a benefit single for the charity Fair Fight and last week Rogers said they raised $173,703.59 for it.