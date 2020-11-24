This past summer, Taylor Swift released folklore, the very good quarantine album that she recorded remotely with the National’s Aaron Dessner and longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. The LP was a legitimate smash, and it was the first time Swift has foregone the whole ritual of the long album rollout. Instead, she announced the release of folklore just a day ahead of time. And now she’s done the same thing for Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, her new concert film.

Swift’s concert film, which she directed herself, is coming to Disney+ tonight, and she just tweeted the announcement of the film’s release this morning. It appears that the movie will just be Swift, Dessner, and Antonoff playing the songs from folklore in the studio together. Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Swift’s duet partner on “exile,” will also appear. The studio in question happens to be Long Pond, Aaron Dessner’s homebase in New York’s Hudson Valley. In the trailer, we see Swift, Dessner, and Antonoff talking about what an outlet the album was, and we also hear them talking about how it’s their first time being in the same room together.

Variety reports that Swift filmed the performance “on 6 x Lumix S1H mirrorless cameras with Leica lenses embedded in the studio, along with a one Alexa LF with an Angenieux 24-290 on a Furio robotic camera with 30-plus feet of curved track.” Check out the trailer below.

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions debuts tonight on Disney+ at 12:01AM.