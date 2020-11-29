Snubbed By Grammys, Halsey Calls Out Behind The Scenes “Bribes” And Favor Trading

Since the Grammys announced their nominations last week, artists have been coming out of the woodwork to talk about their gripes with this year’s slate of nominees. A lot of attention has been paid to the Weeknd’s snub — Abel Tesfaye himself slammed the “corrupt” Recording Academy, while Drake, Elton John, and Charlie Puth all spoke out about his lack of inclusion.

Now Halsey, who released a new album called Manic at the beginning of 2020, has called out the Grammys for behind-the-scenes “bribes” and favor trading in a post on her Instagram story.

“The Grammys are an elusive process. It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not bribes,” she wrote. “And if you get that far, it’s about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising on the night of the show.”

Here’s her full post: