Here’s The Full List Of 2021 Grammy Nominations

Record Of The Year

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Black Pumas – “Colors”

DaBaby – “Rockstar” (Feat. Roddy Ricch)

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Album Of The Year

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay – Everyday Life

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 3

Haim – Women In Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift – folklore

Song Of The Year

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

H.E.R. – ” I Can’t Breathe”

JP Saxe – “If The World Was Ending” (Feat. Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber – “Yummy”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”

Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, & Tainy – “Un Dia (One Day)”

Justin Bieber – “Intentions” (Feat. Quavo)

BTS – “Dynamite”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Exile” (Feat. Bon Iver)

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – Changes

Lady Gaga – Chromatica

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Best Rock Song

Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”

Tame Impala – “Lost In Yesterday”

Big Thief – “Not”

Fiona Apple – “Shameika”

Brittany Howard – “Stay High”

Best Rock Performance

Fiona Apple – “Shameika”

Big Thief – “Not”

Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”

HAIM – “The Steps”

Brittany Howard – “Stay High”

Best Rock Album

Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Grace Potter – Daylight

Sturgill Simpsonn – Sound & Fury

The Strokes – The New Abnormal

Best Alternative Music Album

Fionan Apple – Fetch The Bolt Cutters

Beck – Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

Brittany Howard – Jaime

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Best R&B Performance

Jhené Aiko – “Lightning & Thunder” (Feat. John Legend)

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Jacob Collier – “All I Need” (Feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign)

Brittany Howard – “Goat Head”

Emily King – “See Me”

Best R&B Song

Robert Glasper – “Better Than I Imagine” (Feat. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Tiana Major9 & Earthgang – “Collide”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Skip Marley & H.E.R – “Slow Down”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

The Baylor Project – “Sit On Down” (Feat. Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor)

Chloe X Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks of Me”

Mykal Kilgore – “Let Me Go”

Ledisi – “Anything For You”

Yebba – “Distance”

Best Progressive R&B Album

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

Robert Glasper – Fuck Yo Feelings

Thundercat – It Is What It Is

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean – “Deep Reverence” (Feat. Nipsey Hussle)

DaBaby – “Bop”

Jack Harlow – “What’s Poppin”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” (Feat. Beyoncé)

Pop Smoke – “Dior”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DaBaby – “Rockstar,” (Feat. Roddy Ricch)

Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later” (Feat. Lil Durk)

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “Highest In The Room”

Best Rap Song

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later” (Feat. Lil Durk)

DaBaby – “Rockstar,” (Feat. Roddy Ricch)

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” (Feat. Beyoncé)

Best Rap Album

D Smoke – Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo

Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony

Nas – King’s Disease

Royce Da 5’9” – The Allegory

Best Metal Performance

Body Count – “Bum-Rush”

Code Orange – “Underneath”

In The Moment – “The In-Between”

Poppy – “Bloodmoney”

Power Trip – “Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe) – Live”

Best American Roots Performance

Black Pumas – “Colors”

Bonny Light Horseman – “Deep In Love”

Brittany Howard – “Short And Sweet”

Norah Jones & Mavis Staples – “I’ll Be Gone”

John Prine – “I Remember Everything”

Best Americana Album

Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers

Hiss Golden Messenger – Terms Of Surrender

Sarah Jaros – World On The Ground

Marcus King – El Dorado

Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels

Best Folk Album

Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman

Leonard Cohen – Thanks For The Dannce

Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter

The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All The Good Times

Best Country Solo Performance

Eric Church – “Stick That In Your Country Song”

Brandy Clark – “Who You Thought I Was”

Vince Gill – “When My Amy Prays”

Mickey Guyton – “Black Like Me”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

Best Country Song

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

Maren Morris – “The Bones”

The Highwomen – “Crowded Table”

Ingrid Andress – “More Hearts Than Mine”

Old Dominion – “Some People Do”

Best Country Album

Ingrid Andress – Lady Like

Brandy Clark – Your Life Is A Record

Miranda Lambert – Wildcard

Little Big Town – Nightfall

Ashley McBryde – Never Will

Best Dance Recording

Diplo & Sidepiece – “On My Mind”

Disclosure – “My High” (Feat. Aminé & Slowthai)

Flume – “The Difference” (Feat. Toro Y Moi)

Jayda G – “Both of Us”

Kaytranada – “10%” (Feat. Kali Uchis)

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Arca – KiCk i

Bauer – Planet’s Mad

Disclosure – Energy

Kaytranada – Bubba

Madeon – Good Faith

Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

Camilo – Por Primera Vez

Kany García – Mesa Para Dos

Ricky Martin – Pausa

Debi Nova – 3:33

Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album

Bajofondo – Aura

Cami – Monstruo

Cultura Profética – Sobrevolando

Fito Paez – La Conquista Del Espacio

Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Alejandro Fernández – Hecho En México

Lupita Infante – La Serenata

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1

Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez – Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

Christian Nodal – Ayayay!

Best Tropical Latin Album

José Alberto “El Ruiseñor” – Mi Tumbao

Edwin Bonilla – Infinito

Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis – Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe)

Grupo Niche – 40

Víctor Manuelle – Memorias De Navidad

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Cody Carnes – Run To The Father

Hillsong Young & Free – All Of My Best Friends

We The Kingdom – Holy Water

Tauren Wells – Citizen Of Heaven

Kanye West – Jesus Is King

Best Global Music Album

Antibalas – Fu Chronicles

Burna Boy – Twice As Tall

Bebel Gilberto – Agora

Anoushka Shankar – Love Letters

Tinariwen – Amadjar

Best Reggae Album

Buju Banton – Upside Down 2020

Skip Marley – Higher Place

Maxi Priest – It All Comes Back To Love

Toots & The Maytals – Got To Be Tough

The Wailers – One World

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Best Music Video

Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl”

Future – “Life Is Good” (Feat. Drake)

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Woodkid – “Goliath”

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Taylor Swift – “Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats)

Brandi Carlile – “Carried Me With You” (Onward)

Idina Menzel & Aurora – “Into The Unknown” (Frozen 2)

Billie Eilish – “No Time To Die” (No Time To Die)

Cynthia Erivo – “Stand Up” (Harriet)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Max Richter – Ad Astra

Kamasi Washington – Becoming

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Thomas Newman – 1917

John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

Jojo Rabbit

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys – Beastie Boys Story

Beyoncé – Black Is King

Freestyle Love Supreme – We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice

ZZ Top – That Little Ol’ Band From Texas

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Devon Gilfillian – Black Hole Rainbow

Katie Pruitt – Expectations

Beck – Hyperspace

Brittany Howard – Jaime

Sierra Hull – 25 Trips

Best Remixed Recording

Phil Good – “Do You Ever” (RAC Mix)

Deadmau5 – “Imaginary Friends” (Morgan Page Remix)

Jasper Street Co. – “Praying For You” (Louie Vega Main Remix)

Saint Jhn – “Roses” (Imanbek Remix)

Bazzi – “Young & Alive” (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre Remix)

Best Recording Package

Coldplay – Everyday Life

Lil Wayne – Funeral

Grouplove – Healer

Caspian – On Circles

Desert Sessions – Vols. 11 & 12

Best Comedy Album

Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah

Patton Oswalt – I Love Everything

Jim Gaffigan – The Pale Tourist

Bill Burr – Paper Tiger

Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours To Kill

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Flea – Acid For The Children: A Memoir

Ken Jennings – Alex Trebek: The Answer Is…

Rachel Maddow – Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth

Ronan Farrow – Catch And Kill

Meryl Streep – Charlotte’s Web

Best Musical Theater Album

Amélie

American Utopia On Broadway

Jagged Little Pill

Little Shop Of Horrors

The Prince Of Egypt

Soft Power