Here’s The Full List Of 2021 Grammy Nominations
Some of the Grammys may have different names now, but underneath the fancy new Best Progressive R&B Album and Best Global Music Album award categories, they’re still the same old Grammys. And as of today, we know who’s nominated. The Recording Academy unveiled the 2021 slate of nominees in a livestream this morning, and the full list is below.
Beyoncé is leading the pack with nine noms, while Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Richh each netted six and Brittany Howard got five. The Weeknd, on the other hand, got completely snubbed. All of the artists nominated for Best Rock Performance are women, which is cool. Next year’s ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place 1/31.
Record Of The Year
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Black Pumas – “Colors”
DaBaby – “Rockstar” (Feat. Roddy Ricch)
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Album Of The Year
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
Coldplay – Everyday Life
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 3
Haim – Women In Music Pt. III
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift – folklore
Song Of The Year
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
H.E.R. – ” I Can’t Breathe”
JP Saxe – “If The World Was Ending” (Feat. Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber – “Yummy”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”
Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, & Tainy – “Un Dia (One Day)”
Justin Bieber – “Intentions” (Feat. Quavo)
BTS – “Dynamite”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “Exile” (Feat. Bon Iver)
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber – Changes
Lady Gaga – Chromatica
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Taylor Swift – Folklore
Best Rock Song
Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”
Tame Impala – “Lost In Yesterday”
Big Thief – “Not”
Fiona Apple – “Shameika”
Brittany Howard – “Stay High”
Best Rock Performance
Fiona Apple – “Shameika”
Big Thief – “Not”
Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”
HAIM – “The Steps”
Brittany Howard – “Stay High”
Best Rock Album
Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Grace Potter – Daylight
Sturgill Simpsonn – Sound & Fury
The Strokes – The New Abnormal
Best Alternative Music Album
Fionan Apple – Fetch The Bolt Cutters
Beck – Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
Brittany Howard – Jaime
Tame Impala – The Slow Rush
Best R&B Performance
Jhené Aiko – “Lightning & Thunder” (Feat. John Legend)
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Jacob Collier – “All I Need” (Feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign)
Brittany Howard – “Goat Head”
Emily King – “See Me”
Best R&B Song
Robert Glasper – “Better Than I Imagine” (Feat. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Tiana Major9 & Earthgang – “Collide”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Skip Marley & H.E.R – “Slow Down”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
The Baylor Project – “Sit On Down” (Feat. Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor)
Chloe X Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks of Me”
Mykal Kilgore – “Let Me Go”
Ledisi – “Anything For You”
Yebba – “Distance”
Best Progressive R&B Album
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour
Free Nationals – Free Nationals
Robert Glasper – Fuck Yo Feelings
Thundercat – It Is What It Is
Best Rap Performance
Big Sean – “Deep Reverence” (Feat. Nipsey Hussle)
DaBaby – “Bop”
Jack Harlow – “What’s Poppin”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” (Feat. Beyoncé)
Pop Smoke – “Dior”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DaBaby – “Rockstar,” (Feat. Roddy Ricch)
Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later” (Feat. Lil Durk)
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Travis Scott – “Highest In The Room”
Best Rap Song
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later” (Feat. Lil Durk)
DaBaby – “Rockstar,” (Feat. Roddy Ricch)
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” (Feat. Beyoncé)
Best Rap Album
D Smoke – Black Habits
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo
Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony
Nas – King’s Disease
Royce Da 5’9” – The Allegory
Best Metal Performance
Body Count – “Bum-Rush”
Code Orange – “Underneath”
In The Moment – “The In-Between”
Poppy – “Bloodmoney”
Power Trip – “Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe) – Live”
Best American Roots Performance
Black Pumas – “Colors”
Bonny Light Horseman – “Deep In Love”
Brittany Howard – “Short And Sweet”
Norah Jones & Mavis Staples – “I’ll Be Gone”
John Prine – “I Remember Everything”
Best Americana Album
Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers
Hiss Golden Messenger – Terms Of Surrender
Sarah Jaros – World On The Ground
Marcus King – El Dorado
Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels
Best Folk Album
Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman
Leonard Cohen – Thanks For The Dannce
Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter
The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All The Good Times
Best Country Solo Performance
Eric Church – “Stick That In Your Country Song”
Brandy Clark – “Who You Thought I Was”
Vince Gill – “When My Amy Prays”
Mickey Guyton – “Black Like Me”
Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”
Best Country Song
Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”
Maren Morris – “The Bones”
The Highwomen – “Crowded Table”
Ingrid Andress – “More Hearts Than Mine”
Old Dominion – “Some People Do”
Best Country Album
Ingrid Andress – Lady Like
Brandy Clark – Your Life Is A Record
Miranda Lambert – Wildcard
Little Big Town – Nightfall
Ashley McBryde – Never Will
Best Dance Recording
Diplo & Sidepiece – “On My Mind”
Disclosure – “My High” (Feat. Aminé & Slowthai)
Flume – “The Difference” (Feat. Toro Y Moi)
Jayda G – “Both of Us”
Kaytranada – “10%” (Feat. Kali Uchis)
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Arca – KiCk i
Bauer – Planet’s Mad
Disclosure – Energy
Kaytranada – Bubba
Madeon – Good Faith
Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album
Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG
Camilo – Por Primera Vez
Kany García – Mesa Para Dos
Ricky Martin – Pausa
Debi Nova – 3:33
Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album
Bajofondo – Aura
Cami – Monstruo
Cultura Profética – Sobrevolando
Fito Paez – La Conquista Del Espacio
Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Alejandro Fernández – Hecho En México
Lupita Infante – La Serenata
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1
Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez – Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
Christian Nodal – Ayayay!
Best Tropical Latin Album
José Alberto “El Ruiseñor” – Mi Tumbao
Edwin Bonilla – Infinito
Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis – Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe)
Grupo Niche – 40
Víctor Manuelle – Memorias De Navidad
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Cody Carnes – Run To The Father
Hillsong Young & Free – All Of My Best Friends
We The Kingdom – Holy Water
Tauren Wells – Citizen Of Heaven
Kanye West – Jesus Is King
Best Global Music Album
Antibalas – Fu Chronicles
Burna Boy – Twice As Tall
Bebel Gilberto – Agora
Anoushka Shankar – Love Letters
Tinariwen – Amadjar
Best Reggae Album
Buju Banton – Upside Down 2020
Skip Marley – Higher Place
Maxi Priest – It All Comes Back To Love
Toots & The Maytals – Got To Be Tough
The Wailers – One World
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Best Music Video
Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl”
Future – “Life Is Good” (Feat. Drake)
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
Harry Styles – “Adore You”
Woodkid – “Goliath”
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Taylor Swift – “Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats)
Brandi Carlile – “Carried Me With You” (Onward)
Idina Menzel & Aurora – “Into The Unknown” (Frozen 2)
Billie Eilish – “No Time To Die” (No Time To Die)
Cynthia Erivo – “Stand Up” (Harriet)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Max Richter – Ad Astra
Kamasi Washington – Becoming
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
Thomas Newman – 1917
John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood
Bill & Ted Face The Music
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga
Frozen 2
Jojo Rabbit
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys – Beastie Boys Story
Beyoncé – Black Is King
Freestyle Love Supreme – We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice
ZZ Top – That Little Ol’ Band From Texas
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Devon Gilfillian – Black Hole Rainbow
Katie Pruitt – Expectations
Beck – Hyperspace
Brittany Howard – Jaime
Sierra Hull – 25 Trips
Best Remixed Recording
Phil Good – “Do You Ever” (RAC Mix)
Deadmau5 – “Imaginary Friends” (Morgan Page Remix)
Jasper Street Co. – “Praying For You” (Louie Vega Main Remix)
Saint Jhn – “Roses” (Imanbek Remix)
Bazzi – “Young & Alive” (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre Remix)
Best Recording Package
Coldplay – Everyday Life
Lil Wayne – Funeral
Grouplove – Healer
Caspian – On Circles
Desert Sessions – Vols. 11 & 12
Best Comedy Album
Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah
Patton Oswalt – I Love Everything
Jim Gaffigan – The Pale Tourist
Bill Burr – Paper Tiger
Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours To Kill
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Flea – Acid For The Children: A Memoir
Ken Jennings – Alex Trebek: The Answer Is…
Rachel Maddow – Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth
Ronan Farrow – Catch And Kill
Meryl Streep – Charlotte’s Web
Best Musical Theater Album
Amélie
American Utopia On Broadway
Jagged Little Pill
Little Shop Of Horrors
The Prince Of Egypt
Soft Power