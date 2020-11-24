First-Time Grammy Nominees For 2021 Include Fontaines D.C., BTS, Freddie Gibbs, Power Trip, & More

The 2021 Grammy nominations are here and, outside of the big categories, there are a lot of artists up for a Grammy award for the first time ever. The Irish rock Band To Watch Fontaines D.C. snagged a Best Rock Album nomination for their sophomore LP A Hero’s Death, the K-pop juggernauts BTS nabbed their first nom with “Dynamite” as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Freddie Gibbs got his first nomination for his Alchemist collab album Alfredo, and Power Trip — led by the late Riley Gale — got a nomination for Best Metal Performance.

Other first-time nominees include Phoebe Bridgers, who is up for four awards — Best New Artist, Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance, and Best Alternative Music Album — and Megan Thee Stallion, who is also up for four: Best New Artist, Record Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song. Other Best New Artists nominees include Doja Cat, Kaytranada and Noah Cyrus.

Harry Styles is up for his first awards as a solo artist — shockingly, One Direction were never nominated for a Grammy. Hiss Golden Messenger and Courtney Marie Andrews are both up for their first time for Best Americana album. And Arca has nabbed a Best Dance/Electronic Album nom for KiCk i.

Here’s a partial list of first-time nominees:

Arca

Baauer

Bonny Light Horseman

BTS

Courtney Marie Andrews

Doja Cat

Fontaines D.C.

Freddie Gibbs

Harry Styles

Hiss Golden Messenger

Jack Harlow

Jay Electronica

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Michael Kiwanuka

Phoebe Bridgers

Pop Smoke

Poppy

Power Trip

Renee Zellweger

Saint Jhn

