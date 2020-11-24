Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, HAIM Nominated For Album Of The Year Grammy

Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Haim, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, and more have been nominated for Album Of The Year at the 2021 Grammys. Here’s the full list of nominees for the AOTY award:

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay – Everyday Life

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 3

Haim – Women In Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift – folklore

The nominees were announced today in a livestream event, featuring appearances by Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, and Imogen Heap. You can get a rundown of the rest of the nominees here. Beyoncé has the most nominations (nine) while Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Richh each got six.

Last year’s Album Of The Year trophy was taken home by Billie Eilish for WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WHERE DO WE GO?. She became the second person ever to sweep all four major awards in one night.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on 1/31. Trevor Noah was just announced as the host of the event.