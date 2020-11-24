Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 Grammys

The Grammys: They’re still happening! At noon eastern today, the Recording Academy will unveil the nominees for next year’s Grammy Awards. And today, the institution has announced the host for next year’s show, which will go down 1/31. For the past two years, Alicia Keys served as host, and she did a pretty good job. But for next year’s show, we’ll get someone new in the role: The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

This will be Noah’s first time hosting a major awards show. (Jon Stewart, Noah’s Daily Show predecessor, hosted the Oscars a couple of times.) Noah isn’t a musician, but he is a one-time Grammy nominee. Earlier this year, Noah lost the Best Comedy Album award to Dave Chappelle.

In a statement, Noah says:

Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for Best Pop Album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event. I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona.) See you at the 63rd Grammys!

Since the big night earlier this year, the Grammys have mostly been in the news for changing their category names and for the time Kanye West tweeted a video of himself pissing on an award.