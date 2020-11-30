Hear Björk’s New Choral Arrangement Of Her Song “Sonnets”

As a teenager, Björk sang in Reykjavík’s Hamrahlíð Choir, a program that’s been running for many years. Later in her career, Björk worked with that choir, collaborating with them on her 2017 album Utopia and bringing them on her 2019 Cornucopia tour. Later this week the choir will release a new album called Come And Be Joyful on Björk’s longtime label One Little Indian, and it’ll feature a couple of Björk covers, with arrangements from Björk herself.

We’ve already posted the Hamrahlíð Choir version of Bjork’s “Cosmogony.” Today, they’ve shared their version of her 2012 track “Sonnets.” That song was already a choral work. Björk set the words from an e e cummings poem to music and included it on her nothing-but-voices album Medúlla.

It’s weird hearing a Björk song without Björk’s voice on it, but her arrangement of this one is rich and haunted, and it sounds really cool. Below, listen to the Hamrahlíð Choir recording, as well as Björk’s original.

Come And Be Joyful is out 12/4 on One Little Independent. Pre-order it here.