Goat Girl – “The Crack”

About two months ago, the beloved UK group Goat Girl announced their sophomore album, On All Fours. So far we’ve heard its lead single, “Sad Cowboy.” Today, the group is back with another preview of the album.

Goat Girl’s latest is called “The Crack.” According to the band, the song “emerged from an imagined post-apocalyptic world whereby people flee into space for a new life on an unruined planet, as the result of the pillaging of Planet Earth.”

“The Crack” also comes with a video directed by Molly Ann Pendlebury. “‘The Crack’ intimates a world at the mercy of its inhabitants,” Pendlebury said of the concept in a statement. “I wanted to create a video which indirectly plays with notions of environmentalism and our relationship to the earth whilst never explicitly being a film about climate change… Playing with subtle and restrictive movement, the performers are ‘on all fours’; alluding to the album’s title, and moving collectively as one; portraying a journey through a land lost to time.” Check it out below.

On All Fours is out 1/29 via Rough Trade Records. Pre-order it here.