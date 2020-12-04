The Gummy Awards: Vote For The Best Music Of 2020

Now that we the staff have started sharing our picks, it’s time for the Stereogum community to weigh in on the 2020’s best music as well. Our annual readers poll, the Gummy Awards, is live.

It’s been a very long year. Your 2019 winners Norman Fucking Rockwell! and “Not” feel like they happened a lifetime ago. We’re excited to find out what you all have been loving since then, though as usual your enthusiastic comments have given us some kind of clue. That vigorous discussion continues to be a huge part of what makes this site great.

Once again we’re asking you to name one album and one song from this year — please submit your vote in Artist – Title format — and to provide your email address. (We’ll only use it to sign you up for our highly informative and entertaining free weekly newsletter if you so choose.) Voting will remain open until noon ET on Thursday, Dec. 10. You only get one vote, so use it wisely. (Due to site GDPR issues we’re working on, users outside of the US who cannot view the embedded form below can vote here.)

<a href="https://stereogum.survey.fm/gummy-awards-2020">View Survey</a>

Tell us what you voted for in the comments!