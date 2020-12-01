The 50 Best Albums Of 2020

If the musicians of the world had decided to take 2020 off — or if they all went out and found different jobs — everyone would’ve understood. Touring, the chief way most full-time musicians make their money, was simply not a possibility this year, and it’ll be a long time before we fully understand the effects of the entire live-music economy grinding to a sudden halt. But the music never stopped. It didn’t even slow down. The constant flood of new music remained as strong as ever. It’s enough to bring a tear to your eye.

Many of 2020’s best albums came from the time before the pandemic, and they were made by musicians who had no idea they’d be unable to get out into the world and sell what they’d made. Plenty of this year’s best were quarantine albums, recorded in isolation and dropped as delightful surprises. (Our #1 album was basically both of those things.) The albums on our year-end list come from all across the spectrum — tender DIY indie-pop, bomb-throwing agit-rap, tidal shoegaze, sparkling country-pop, feral hardcore, everything in between. The people who made these albums weren’t necessarily responding to a radically reshaped world, but they all made it a whole lot more pleasurable to be stuck at home. We owe them for that.

The Stereogum staff, as well a a few key contributors, argued and haggled over the albums on this year’s list. We all voted, and then we argued and haggled some more. Lists like this are always subjective, and none of our ballots really looked anything like one another. We don’t agree with each other, and we don’t expect you to agree with us, either. But the albums on this list still represent a kind of miracle — a year where the great music never stopped. —Tom Breihan