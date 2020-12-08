Helping to blur the divide between the physical and the spiritual is a change in the Avalanches’ approach. The group still relies heavily on sampling, but those hundreds of audio snippets are blended with live vocals and instrumentation, so that the old sound-collage effect becomes part of the fabric of more conventional pop music. Sometimes the vocals sound like samples, as when Sananda Maitreya mournfully sings, “You see life’s a bitch, and habit-forming too/ And if I can’t have it, then why the hell should you?” Sometimes the samples sound more like new recordings, like the “Born To Lose” refrain, “Actually, he died of a broken heart.” Sometimes the live vocals become recurring samples, as when Cola Boyy tells Karen O, “We send our love to you, Karen.” Although there are instrumentals on the album that maintain that connection to the original Since I Left You aesthetic — the throbbing disco-house track “Music Makes Me High,” peppered with enough random noise to sound like a crowded nightclub, is a highlight of the form — more often that classic Avalanches sound becomes enmeshed in something shinier and more direct.

Perhaps shiniest of all is “Running Red Lights,” the most straightforwardly poppy Avalanches song to date. Buried near the back of the album, it finds Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo brightly singing about Erwin Schrödinger, The Book Thief, and California over a wistful, expensive-sounding backbeat. It’s not hard to imagine the song soundtracking an automobile ad. Yet even this overtly commercial version of the Avalanches finds poignancy and a connection to the great beyond by bringing in Pink Siifu to read lyrics from the late David Berman’s Purple Mountains classic “Darkness And Cold.” The lines fit perfectly within the album’s themes of love, loss, and spectral beauty: “The light of my life is going out tonight/ In a pink champagne Corvette/ The light in my life is going out tonight/ Without a flicker of regret.” The song marks the moment when the Avalanches complete their transformation into a “normal band,” but it also works beautifully as the climax of this richly conceived project, one that finds the duo staring out into space and seeing that endless possibility reflected back in themselves.

We Will Always Love You is out 12/11 on Astralwerks.

