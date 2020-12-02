Sleaford Mods – “Shortcummings”

At the end of October, Sleaford Mods announced their latest album, Spare Ribs. So far we’ve heard its lead single “Mork N Mindy,” and today they’re back with another one.

The latest preview of Spare Ribs is “Shortcummings,” a reference to Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former right-hand man and a chief player in Brexit. Here’s what Sleaford frontman Jason Williamson had to say about the track:

I wrote the lyrics to “Shortcummings” in late 2019 after becoming annoyed by Dominic Cummings’ increased unelected presence. The arrogance of the privileged generally leads to short, shortshort, short, short cummings in a momentary centre stage at the cost of untold human misery and exploitation of public money. In the case of Cummings, he knows exactly what he lost when he walked out of No.10’s front door. It looked staged, or given what I suspect is his sense of intellectual superiority, perhaps one last show of bizarre defiance. But there is no defiance when you come from privileged stock, just pistols at dawn. Posh hamsters going at each other. It’s just so fucking tiresome, as we lumpily coexist, us and the elite. The fortress of control is too strong and indeed there is no denying now, that there is powerlessness in the idea of revolt in this modern day daylight robbery.

Check it out below.

Spare Ribs is out 1/15 via Rough Trade.