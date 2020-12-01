Justin Townes Earle Estate Reveals Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine Caused Fatal Overdose
The talented country singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle died back in August. Today his estate has shared his cause of death. A message posted to Earle’s Facebook reveals that Earle died from an accidental drug overdose due to cocaine laced with fentanyl.
In September, Earle’s father, the legendary Steve Earle, announced plans to record an album of his son’s songs. That album, J.T., will be released on Jan. 4, and its lead single “Harlem River Blues” is out now.
Read the full statement on Earle’s cause of death:
Three months after we lost Justin, the medical examiner has concluded that the cause of his death was an accidental drug overdose. Next to alcohol and cocaine the autopsy report revealed traces of fentanyl indicating that that usage of fentanyl laced cocaine resulted in an overdose.
Even though Justin was very outspoken and concerned about the opioid epidemic and the dangers of the “legal” drugs fed by the pharmaceutical companies, he became the victim of a deadly dose of fentanyl. Illicit drugs laced with fentanyl are causing an enormous rise in overdoses, turning cocaine usage into an even deadlier habit. It only takes a few salt sized granules of fentanyl to cause an overdose. And in most cases, happens so fast that intervention likely could not reverse it.
Although legal, and available nearly everywhere, alcohol is a psychoactive, neurotoxic addictive narcotic. The effects of continual, long term alcohol intake is deadly. Addiction is a disease and there are many avenues and treatments to become and stay free from alcohol and drug usage.
If you or a loved one are struggling with substance addiction please know that you’re not alone and reach out for help.
Don’t lose hope. With love and health, Team JTE