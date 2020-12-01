Justin Townes Earle Estate Reveals Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine Caused Fatal Overdose

The talented country singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle died back in August. Today his estate has shared his cause of death. A message posted to Earle’s Facebook reveals that Earle died from an accidental drug overdose due to cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Earle, someone who struggled with addiction all his life, spoke out in interviews about the opioid crisis, particularly the dangers of legal drugs that doctors readily prescribe to patients. “Even though Justin was very outspoken and concerned about the opioid epidemic and the dangers of the ‘legal’ drugs fed by the pharmaceutical companies, he became the victim of a deadly dose of fentanyl,” his estate’s statement reads. “Illicit drugs laced with fentanyl are causing an enormous rise in overdoses, turning cocaine usage into an even deadlier habit. It only takes a few salt sized granules of fentanyl to cause an overdose. And in most cases, happens so fast that intervention likely could not reverse it.”

In September, Earle’s father, the legendary Steve Earle, announced plans to record an album of his son’s songs. That album, J.T., will be released on Jan. 4, and its lead single “Harlem River Blues” is out now.

Read the full statement on Earle’s cause of death: