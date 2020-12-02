Preview Taylor Swift’s Re-Recorded “Love Story” In Ryan Reynolds’ Match Ad Starring Satan

News December 2, 2020 10:08 AM By Chris DeVille

Preview Taylor Swift’s Re-Recorded “Love Story” In Ryan Reynolds’ Match Ad Starring Satan

Ever since failing to purchase the master recordings of her first six albums — which, to her chagrin, were instead sold to industry power player Scooter Braun — Taylor Swift has long discussed re-recording those albums (Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation). This way she would own the masters on the new recordings and, in retribution toward the parties who thwarted her attempts to buy back her music, the existence of the official alternate versions would devalue the originals.

When Braun sold off her masters to a new buyer last month, Swift confirmed that she had already started the process of re-recording those works. I guess now that folklore and its accompanying concert film/live album are out of the way, and she still can’t tour, she’s had the time to get cracking. Still, it was hard to imagine one of the world’s biggest pop stars completely redoing most of their discography until we could hear it for ourselves.

Today Swift has given us our first preview of her re-recorded music in a somewhat surprising context: a new Match advertisement written by Ryan Reynolds. The commercial is a joke about how awful 2020 has been; it features Satan and 2020 matching on Match and falling in love while the world falls apart. The soundtrack for this farce is Swift’s freshly recorded “Love Story,” which is sounding honestly pretty great. As she writes on Twitter, “Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!!”

Watch the extremely LOLsome commercial below.

