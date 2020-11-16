Taylor Swift Addresses Latest Sale Of Her Masters: “Scooter’s Participation Is A Non-Starter For Me”

In another timeline, 2020 would only be triumphant for Taylor Swift: Her new album, folklore, is one of the best of the year. But the long and controversial saga of her back catalog masters continues. Earlier today, it was reported that Scooter Braun had sold her masters for $300 million.

At first, some fans speculated that Taylor herself had reacquired her masters under a pseudonym. Some even thought that Swift had dropped some hints in her recent artist-to-artist interview with Paul McCartney, when she referenced playing songs like “Love Story” and “Shake It Off” for the very specific number of the “300-millionth-and-first” time. Now, Swift herself has issued an update via Twitter to clear the air.

In the statement, Swift acknowledges her ongoing attempt to reacquire her masters and states they tried to enter negotiations with Braun. From there, she claims Braun’s team wanted her to “sign an ironclad NDA stating I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive.” Her team in turn informed her it was a very unusual NDA for this type of situation, instead comparing it to when someone is trying so silence an assault accuser. All along, an actual price for the masters was never provided to Swift or her team. Swift added that she’s recently begun re-recording her old music.

In addition to her commentary on the whole situation, Swift included a letter she sent to Shamrock Holdings, the private equity firm Braun sold her masters to. Her general point: It’s not possible to work with them while Braun would continue to receive profits from the masters. “It’s a shame to know that I will now be unable to help grow the future of these past works and it pains me very deeply to remain separated from the music I spent over a decade creating, but this is a sacrifice I will have to make to keep Scooter Braun out of my life,” she said. You can see her whole response below.