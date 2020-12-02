For the past few years, the influential LA underground-rap hero Drakeo The Ruler has been in jail. First, he was acquitted on murder charges. Then, after the district attorney re-filed charges over the same incident, Drake spent a long time awaiting trial. Last month, Drakeo agreed to a plea deal on lesser charges, and he got off with time served. Last month, Drakeo finally got out of jail, and for anyone who loves rap music, that’s good news. A few days after his release, Drakeo dropped “Fights Don’t Matter,” a new single that he recorded immediately after getting out of jail. Today, he’s come out with a sprawling 18-track mixtape called We Know The Truth.

Yesterday was Drakeo’s 27th birthday, and the rapper released We Know The Truth late last night. The new tape, which features “Fights Don’t Matter,” is technically Drakeo’s second full-length of 2020. Earlier this year, he released Thank You For Using GTL, which he recorded entirely over the phone from jail. But We Know The Truth is the first time Drakeo has had accent to a studio since he made the 2017 classic Cold Devil.

On We Know The Truth, Drakeo does a bit of gloating about his long-sought freedom, but he mostly just flexes in his inimitable, low-key way. His flow remains idiosyncratic and advanced — a gravelly mutter that finds its own rhythmic patterns. The tape features appearances from Drakeo’s Stinc Team comrades, all of whom had to fight their own charges, and many of Drakeo’s admirers, including Lil Yachty, Tee Grizzley, Rich The Kid, ALLBLACK, Icewear Vezzo, DaBoii, Rio Da Yung OG, and $tupid Young. Also, Lil Mosey is on here? And he sounds really good? Stream the whole tape below.

We Know The Truth is out now on Stinc Team.