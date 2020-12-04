Stream Father/Daughter & Wax Nine’s Christmas Comp Feat. Illuminati Hotties, Sad13, & More

‘Tis the season for holiday music and the good folks over at Father/Daughter and Wax Nine Records have put together an essential compilation for any fans of indie rock. Their Simply Having a Wonderful Compilation is filled with great tracks: Melkbelly covering Everclear’s “Hating You For Christmas,” Bacchae doing the Zombies’ “This Will Be Our Year,” pronoun covering Jimmy Eat World’s “11.23.95,” and Ohmme doing “Wonderful Christmastime.”

There are also fresh holiday originals from Illuminati Hotties, Sad13, Jay Som and Annie Trucott’s new project Routine, Diet Cig, Tasha, and Maneka, We’ve also got Johanna Warren doing “Coventry Carol,” Kaina doing “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” and the already-released Pom Pom Squad cover of “Last Christmas.”

All proceeds from the compilation are going to Feeding America. Check it out below.

<a href="https://fatherdaughterrecords.bandcamp.com/album/simply-having-a-wonderful-compilation">Simply Having a Wonderful Compilation by Various Artists</a>

Simply Having a Wonderful Compilation is out now via Father/Daughter & Wax Nine.