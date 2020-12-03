Anamanaguchi – “Stay Home” (American Football Cover)

Have you ever wanted to hear an emo classic reinterpreted as bleepy, primitive video-game music? Sure you have! Anamanaguchi, the chiptune-influenced New York band are just finishing up releasing a series of singles, and they’ve finished it up with a new version of “Stay Home,” the 1999 introversion epic from beloved Midwestern emo godfathers American Football.

“Stay Home,” which first appeared on American Football’s self-titled 1999 debut, is an eight-minute meditation on how hard it can be to leave your house and be around people: “That’s life, it’s so-so/ So emotional/ So stay home.” It’s a song that’s got a whole different resonance in this particular era. Anamanaguchi version leaves out the lyrics and translates that heart-tugging melody into a giddy synthscape that eventually turns into more of a muscular indie rock song.

American Football and Anamanaguchi are Polyvinyl labelmates, and they played together in April at Nether Meant, a music festival in Minecraft. American Football headlined the show, and that’s where Anamanaguchi debuted their “Stay Home” cover. Today, that cover gets a proper release. Check out the Anamanaguchi cover and the American Football original below.

In a press release, Anamanaguchi’s Luke Silas says:

Now that “Staying Home” is a part of everyone’s lives, it’s strange that in some ways its also kind of how we grew up, going online, playing video games, listening to our favorite records. We love American Football and each have some personal attachment to their first record, but “Stay Home” in particular has a lasting meaning that feels open to interpretation as one grows; it is about acknowledging the realities of the world, and understanding when to take a step back for one’s own wellbeing. If things are too much, you can always feel comfortable staying home.”

You can check out Anamanaguchi’s recent singles series here.