Deftones – “Teenager (Robert Smith Remix)”

New Music December 3, 2020 10:04 AM By Tom Breihan

Deftones – “Teenager (Robert Smith Remix)”

New Music December 3, 2020 10:04 AM By Tom Breihan

Deftones have always cited the Cure, the godfathers of gloomy and melodic guitar-churn, as a formative influence. Back in 2004, Deftones covered the Cure’s “If Only Tonight We Could Sleep” at an MTV tribute show. Robert Smith and the Cure have returned Deftones’ affections, too. In more recent years, Deftones have played Robert Smith’s Meltdown Festival and the Cure-curated Pasadena Daydream fest. And now we get to hear what happens when Robert Smith gets his hands on a Deftones track.

Deftones already came back earlier this year with the new album Ohms. Next week, they’ll also release White Pony / Black Stallion, a 20th-anniversary reissue of their classic album White Pony, and it’ll feature a full album’s worth of remixes. We’ve already posted reworkings from Purity Ring and Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, and now Deftones have shared the Cure frontman’s take on their song “Teenager.”

“Teenager” was already an uncommonly soft and moody Deftones track. With his remix, Smith has made the song even softer and moodier, stripping away almost everything but a tinkling piano and Chino Moreno’s wracked croon. But I wouldn’t call the remix spare; there’s too much reverb on everything. It’s quite pretty! Listen to the Robert Smith remix and the Deftones original below.

White Pony / Black Stallion is out 12/11. Pre-order it here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Los Lobos’ “La Bamba”

    18 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl”

    3 days ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Praises Right-Wing Troll Andy Ngo

    4 days ago

    Corey Taylor Discusses Gen Z “Trying To Cancel Eminem,” Likening It To Salem Witch Trials

    1 day ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Taking Leave Of Absence After Controversial Andy Ngo Tweet

    18 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest