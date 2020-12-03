Deftones – “Teenager (Robert Smith Remix)”

Deftones have always cited the Cure, the godfathers of gloomy and melodic guitar-churn, as a formative influence. Back in 2004, Deftones covered the Cure’s “If Only Tonight We Could Sleep” at an MTV tribute show. Robert Smith and the Cure have returned Deftones’ affections, too. In more recent years, Deftones have played Robert Smith’s Meltdown Festival and the Cure-curated Pasadena Daydream fest. And now we get to hear what happens when Robert Smith gets his hands on a Deftones track.

Deftones already came back earlier this year with the new album Ohms. Next week, they’ll also release White Pony / Black Stallion, a 20th-anniversary reissue of their classic album White Pony, and it’ll feature a full album’s worth of remixes. We’ve already posted reworkings from Purity Ring and Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, and now Deftones have shared the Cure frontman’s take on their song “Teenager.”

“Teenager” was already an uncommonly soft and moody Deftones track. With his remix, Smith has made the song even softer and moodier, stripping away almost everything but a tinkling piano and Chino Moreno’s wracked croon. But I wouldn’t call the remix spare; there’s too much reverb on everything. It’s quite pretty! Listen to the Robert Smith remix and the Deftones original below.

White Pony / Black Stallion is out 12/11. Pre-order it here.