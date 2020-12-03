Midnight Sister – “Foxes”

New Music December 3, 2020 12:45 PM By Peter Helman

Midnight Sister, the musical team-up of multidisciplinary LA artists Juliana Giraffe and Ari Balouzian, are releasing their sophomore album Painting The Roses next month. They’ve already shared “Wednesday Baby” “Doctor Says,” and today they’re following them up with “Foxes,” a glammy new track with a video directed by Oliver Bernsen.

“The song and video explore the relationship between performer and performance,” Giraffe explains. “Dissecting what it means to feel trapped by someone’s/something’s gaze and how the inherent invasive nature of the camera corners the performer through a dance of reality.” Watch and listen below.

Painting The Roses is out 1/15 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.

