Teyana Taylor Bemoans Lack Of Industry Support, Hints At Retirement

Many popular artists aren’t feeling very appreciated right now. After being completely snubbed by the Grammy nominations, the Weeknd accused the Recording Academy of corruption. Halsey, also snubbed, criticized the institution for behind-the-scenes bribes and favor trading. Ellie Goulding wrote an entire essay questioning how music industry awards are decided. And now Teyana Taylor, who called out the Best R&B Album category for being exclusively male last month, has also voiced her displeasure with the industry establishment.

“I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine’, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol.. I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!” Taylor wrote in an Instagram caption.

Although it seems unlikely that she’s actually retiring from music for good, that does seem to be what she’s implying. “To all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything,” Taylor concluded. “& don’t worry y’all know all hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open…either that or I’m pickin da locks petunia!!! So wassup.” See below.