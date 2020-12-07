Justin Bieber Announces NYE Livestream, His First Concert In 3 Years

Justin Bieber, who is nominated for some Grammys this year but is not happy about it, will perform his first concert in three years on New Year’s Eve. The tour in support of his most recent album changes was first downsized due to lack of interest then cancelled because of the pandemic. which means that the pop star hasn’t done a proper full-length concert since 2017 at the tail-end of his Purpose World Tour. He’s popped up in plenty of places since then, though, through Saturday Night Live appearances and talk show performances.

The show is taking place in conjunction with T-Mobile, a company that Bieber calls “such a fun brand” in a press release. It will be available to T-Mobile subscribers through an app and tickets will be sold at $25 a pop for everyone else. T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber will begin at 11PM ET. More info here.