Watch Bruce Springsteen And Bleachers Play “chinatown” On The Roof Of Electric Lady Studios

Bruce Springsteen worshipper Jack Antonoff finally convinced Springsteen himself to collaborate with him on a new Bleachers track called “chinatown,” which was released last month and landed on our list of the best songs of the week. Antonoff and Springsteen have once again entered each other’s personal bubble to perform the track on the rooftop of New York City’s famed Electric Lady Studios. Check out the performance below.

He also did his other new song “45”: