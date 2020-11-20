The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

04

Just imagine this level of wish fulfillment. Here we have a New Jersey artist, one who’s proudly owned his heritage — from a youth spent at fire hall gigs to starting an Asbury Park fest called Shadow Of The City. Here we have an artist who has revisited his home over and over again in song, and has done so with the kind of earnest, yearning bombast inspired by the iconic works of this home state’s most famous musician. Here we have a guy who has ventured off, worked with a whole bunch of visionary pop artists, and is now coming back home, literally and metaphorically. Jack Antonoff wrote a song torn between a city and a town, about crossing back over the river, and guess who he found on the other side to help him sing this particular song? Bruce Fucking Springsteen.



“Chinatown” is a mesmerizing haze of a Bleachers song. There’s the same dense synth backdrops and dramatic vocal layers, but less of the gushing catharsis of Antonoff’s best past singles under the moniker. That works in favor of a song that’s about in-between states, the collapse of one life and the tentative steps into a new one.



In that sense, Bruce is like a comforting voice, turning a song that could be a conversation between lovers into one between an elder and a spiritual descendent. And it is a moment when he enters the song. It happens all the sudden: one second Antonoff is singing lead and then BOOM! Bruce Springsteen is singing that same melody! (The video pulls off a neat trick too, when Springsteen abruptly materializes on the car next to Antonoff.) Springsteen sounds incredible here, perfecting a more resonant gravel than the twangier approach he often uses over full E Street arrangements today.



Once upon a time, it would’ve been a young Jack Antonoff’s work of fan fiction to imagine “chinatown” happening, and now it’s enough to compel fan fiction from the rest of us, picturing what might happen if Antonoff brings his production acumen to a meditative latter-day Bruce album. For now, “chinatown” is, one would have to imagine, one big holy shit moment in Bleachers' career, and a gift to the rest of us: When Springsteen takes over the words “I wanna find tomorrow with you,” it flips the song’s meaning again. It sounds like he’s reaching out not just to a flame, or to Antonoff, but to all of us in this hell year. —Ryan