Boldy James – “Lil Vicious” (Feat. Eto)

Right now, the Detroit underground rap veteran Boldy James is finishing up an absolutely ridiculous 2020 run. Yesterday, I published my list of the year’s 10 best rap albums, and James had two of them. Later this week, James will release Real Bad Boldy, his fourth album of 2020. His raspy, seen-it-all style hasn’t lost its authority yet.

On Real Bad Boldy, James teams up with Real Bad Man, a Los Angeles clothing label that’s also a beatmaking collective. That description doesn’t exactly fill me with confidence, but the two tracks we’ve already posted, the Stove God Cooks collab “Thousand Pills” and the Wu-Tang flip “On Ten,” are both excellent. And on the new song “Lil Vicious,” James keeps the streak going.

On “Lil Vicious,” James teams up with Eto, a Rochester rapper who’s lately been doing some impressive work within the whole extended Griselda universe. Both Eto and James share vivid contraband-trafficking memories over a soul-sample beat. James: “Plug got deported, my old man jacking up the prices/ But I’m just tryna rack me up a M. Bison.” Listen below.

For you, the day Bison graced your village was the most important day of your life. But for me, it was Tuesday. Real Bad Boldy is out 12/11.