Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr Share Messages On 40th Anniversary Of John Lennon’s Death

On December 8th, 1980, exactly 40 years ago today, John Lennon was shot and killed in New York City. If he had lived, he would’ve celebrated his 80th birthday this October. And now, to honor him and remember his life, Lennon’s friends, loved ones, and bandmates are sharing messages on social media.

“A sad sad day but remembering my friend John with the great joy he brought to the world. I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser!” Paul McCartney wrote. In another tweet, Ringo Starr asked “every music radio station in the world” to play “Strawberry Fields Forever” today.

“The death of a loved one is a hollowing experience. After 40 years, Sean, Julian and I still miss him,” Yoko Ono, Lennon’s widow, added alongside an infographic advocating for gun control. His sons Sean and Julian also posted photos of their father on social media.

