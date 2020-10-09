Watch Sean Ono Lennon Cover “Isolation” For His Dad’s 80th Birthday

Since quarantine began, we’ve gotten a lot of John Lennon covers. Besides Gal Gadot’s now-infamous star-studded “Imagine” singalong, we got renditions of the topical “Isolation” from Dirty Projectors and Superorganism, plus more versions of other Lennon songs from Margo Price and the like.

Today would’ve been John Lennon’s 80th birthday, which means … prepare for more Lennon covers. We’ve already gotten one of “Jealous Guy” from Lennon’s spiritual descendant Kevin Parker of Tame Impala. And now we’re getting one from Lennon’s actual descendant, his son Sean Ono Lennon, who shared yet another cover of “Isolation” for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“Hey guys, here’s my version of ‘ISOLATION,’ with me on drums and my nephew Jack on bass,” Sean Ono Lennon wrote in a message. “Crazy how much the lyrics fit our current year. Please upload a cover of your favorite John Lennon song, put #GIMMESOMETRUTH and #LENNON80 and tag my dad @johnlennon (on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok) to help celebrate his 80th birthday. We need his music and his message now more than ever!” Watch and listen below.