Every Time I Die – “A Colossal Wreck” & “Desperate Pleasure”

In this particular corner of the internet, we probably don’t talk enough about Every Time I Die. Granted: Every Time I Die are a fucking huge band, and they don’t need us to talk about them. Somewhere in the back of my mind, I decided a long time ago that they were arena-metalcore and that I didn’t need to pay attention to them. And they are a metalcore band that’s played arenas in the past. But that’s probably not a good reason to dismiss them!

ETID came out of Buffalo more than 20 years ago, and they’ve released eight albums and racked up a huge following. They’ve given huge boosts to tons of hardcore bands; when they toured behind their last album, for instance, their opening acts were Turnstile, Angel Du$t, and Vein. Also, in the past year or two, guitarist Andy Williams has also emerged as a pro wrestler on the national stage — an inspiring thing for a guy in his early forties. (He’s the Butcher, from the AEW tag team the Butcher & The Blade.) And today, Every Time I Die came out with their first new songs in four years, and they rock pretty hard.

There’s a new Every Time I Die album in the works, and their new tracks “A Colossal Wreck” and “Desperate Pleasures” are their first new music since their 2016 LP Low Teens. “A Colossal Wreck” is fast, guttural metallic hardcore, with some nasty Southern-rock riffage in there. “Desperate Pleasures” has power-metal guitar leads and sneery vocals. Both sound huge. Listen below.

“A Colossal Wreck” b/w “Desperate Pleasures” is out now on Epitaph.