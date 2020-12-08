Editrix – “Chelsea”

Editrix are a band made up of Wendy Eisenberg (whose solo LP Auto came out a couple months ago and is really good), Josh Daniel, and Steve Cameron. They released an EP called called Talk To Me last year and next year they’re putting out their debut full-length, Tell Me I’m Bad.

Today, they’re sharing its lead single, “Chelsea,” a churning and crashing punk screed that finds the band topping all over each other while still remaining in tight control. The way they build and break everything down is just masterful and Eisenberg puts on their best sneer as they empathize with the impossibility of ever being ethically pure: “How could I ask her to be different? I’m not trying.”

Here’s what they had to say about the track in a statement:

‘Chelsea’ is an exploration of the idea of “voting with your wallet,” and how it’s fundamentally erroneous/impossible. We’ve all heard the phrase “no ethical consumption under capitalism,” and it’s kind of about that – the subject of the song, who is not a real person (Chelsea just is a name that sounds good to sing), is kind of like the liberals that are acting kind of in good faith while they block more ethical, harder-line leftist projects that could actually improve the world.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Tell Me I’m Bad”

02 “Torture”

03 “Sinner”

04 “Bad Breath”

05 “The Sound”

06 “Instant”

07 “Chelsea”

08 “Anna K”

09 “She Wants To Go And Party”

10 “The History Of Dance”

11 “Chillwave”

12 “Taste”

Tell Me I’m Bad is out 2/5 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.